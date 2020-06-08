Deadpool, the new king of caméos Marvel ?

While a Deadpool 3 is not yet in the small papers of Disney, it may be found very quickly on the screen the super hero of the freakier of the Marvel universe. Given the context, a sequel of the adventures of Deadpool is not even considered. Disney would have opted for an original way to involve Deadpool exactly ” all ” the films coming from the MCU.

For this reason, they are gone very strong since the character camped by Ryan Reynolds will resume the usual caméos vest sometime in the late Stan Lee. And it must be said that since Disney bought the FOX, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) viewed the return to the home of a flagship franchise like the X-Men, but also of course Deadpool. And who has never dreamed to see Deadpool in the Avengers?

Why this absence to the calendar?

But that’s in the current plans of Disney, no feature film, Deadpool is not on the menu, and this for the next three years ! This absence in the calendar was somewhat nervous (the word is weak) Rob Liefeld, the co-creator of the character. In effect, he accuses Disney of wanting to bury the franchise Deadpool after the success of the first two movies (the time where the FOX was independent).

It is therefore surprising that after the first Deadpool released in 2016 and its sequel released in 2018, not to see the following before at least 2022 was perplexing. The very nature of the character, there is perhaps not foreign. In fact, Deadpool is the anti-hero par excellence : both vulgar and ultra-violent, Disney would, therefore, not to shock her audience accustomed to films of a super hero very policés. But in order to properly integrate the franchise to the Marvel universe, Disney thinks it has the solution.

Goodbye Stan Lee, hello Ryan “Deadpool” Reynolds!

According to the insider, the better-informed on the world cinematic Marvel, Roger Wardell, it is contemplated that Deadpool to take the place of Stan Lee. The biggest fans will cry out at the scandal, advocating for an easy solution to keep the popularity of the character, without having to offer him a new movie. But at a closer look, these caméos with Deadpool will occur only after the release of ” Deadpool 3 “. In other words at the horizon 2022. More surprisingly, Stan Lee will still be part of the next few Marvel, but in a ” less visionary “.

Stan Lee, the only character present in all the Marvel movies

Up to Avengers Endgame, Stan Lee was present in the X-men trilogy Spider-Man of Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire, the two The Amazing Spider-Man, the three films ” fantastic 4 “, but not that ! Daredevil, the two Deadpools, Blade, the Hulk, as well as all the series Marvel, Stan Lee is past it absolutely everywhere !

It must be said that it is a beautiful tribute to the one who created most of the characters of the Marvel universe (Thor, Iron Man, Spider-Man…). Over the years, Stan Lee has made “caméos” a real specialty. What is a cameo ? It is simply an occasional appearance (no more than twenty seconds), but in a different role at the same time. Stan Lee dies in 2018.

Have a Deadpool that appears suddenly and make a big nonsense in the new phase of the MCU have anything to rejoice in. The fact of knowing that there will necessarily be a sequel to the first two films Deadpool should quickly reassure the fans of the adventures of Wade Wilson (aka Deadpool).