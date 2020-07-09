Dear Sylvester Stallone, brave stereotype

Dear Sylvester Stallone,

His fists gloves with me have always drawn the attention. In the skin of the legendary Rocky Balboa, that incarnes a overall virility. In the ring, not parades of floats. Covered in sweat, you’re fighting until the first gush of blood. You can mark the fight of his carbon footprint and, at the same time, the figure of his opponent. Full of joy. Do not go out unhurt of a show. Child, once the tv turned off, you will need to raise our little fists. In my head, filled with a vivid imagination, my pace seemed daunting. In reality, I was a small man, fragile, like all children of my age.

We boxer our resort as a child to become a real man? As the pounds in his character testostéroné, life is not a gift to those who grope, who are muttering to those who surrender. “You, me, nobody, nobody hits as hard as life, it is not to be a good pitcher that account, the important thing is to hit and still move forward.” The man is destined to dominate his environment. This mandate strikes every man of his young age.

The insults and the blows

Like others, has been struck by the lightning of manly. In Manhattan, in the childhood neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen, which underwent the mockery and the blows of the brats terrible. The stripes, which builds a character. A force of brawler’s welcome to intrude into the closed world of the cinema. “This film is a documentary about me, about a guy who, if you do not have success, will disappear forever in the nothing”, has entrusted to the World. The success is reduced to a mountain of muscles, or praise?

His name has not taken a ride. His suit gaillard formidable seems quite distressed. The force always gives rise to admiration; the reputation of one of their heirs, Dwayne Johnsonis evidence of this. But, fortunately, this is no longer the archetype of masculinity. This finding must not be immersed in the soul, in the pursuit of melancholy. What you want to do? After all, you’re the product of a time of war. In the 1980s, it was necessary to subdue the enemies of russia and digest the failure of the Vietnam war. Hollywood became a theatre of operations, to shape our collective imagination.

Despite the age, which still appear in the features of the rugged man. In the nth Rambopublished in 2019, explosions of light to your face vultueux. In the year 2021, which enfileras the costume of a super hero disappeared after an epic battle. A child goes to your search. When you find yourself, a task that is not to bequeath to them the male model traditional. This is no longer a super-power.