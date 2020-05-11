Death at 63 years of John Lafia, co-creator of the doll Chucky

It had given birth to the doll the more evil of the seventh item John Lafia, creator of the puppet-bane of the series of horror films, Chucky is dead reports Deadline . “It is with great sadness that we announce that our dear father, John J. Lafia, screenwriter for tv and film, film director, producer and musician, has gone”, confirmed his children to the u.s. site, according to which the director would have ended his days at his home in Los Angeles last April 29. He was 63 years old.

Born in 1957, John Lafia is illustrated first as a musician in the 1980’s on the scene of experimental Los Angeles. He began a career in film after studying at the prestigious UCLA in writing, performing and signing the soundtrack of the film black The Blue Iguana. In the same year, he is busy writing the screenplay of Child’s play, the first part of the saga of feature films Chucky, the sides Don Mancini and Tom Holland. It is the origin of the name of the doll and the famous replica “Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play?” (“Hi, I’m Chucky, wanna play with me?”). After the success of the film, he was entrusted with the realization of the second component Chucky, the doll of blood.

“We are upset to learn of the death of our friend John Lafiasaid Don Mancini in a press release. He was a member critical of the family “Chucky” from the beginning. John was an artist and incredibly generous. It was one of the most curious and creative people that I met and was taking constantly pictures and griffonnait ideas in his books.”

Among the other facts of weapons of Lafia there are several albums of music, the realization of episodes of series television Freddy, the nightmare of your nights, Babylon 5 and Dead Zone as well as the performance of scenes for the video game Corpse Killer.