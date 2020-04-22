Death : Christopher died, singer and composer, of “yéyé” music film

“I’m a jack-of-all, a chineur of life, things that are in the drawers of my mind, my brain, and that open and close over the moments.” (read our interview 2008).

He was able to surround himself at once of Jean-Michel Jarre (author of “words in blue”), and Alan Vega, as he crooner unclassifiable, both punk and a descendant of Elvis. Christophe is also eclectic in terms of its playing fields. More than the song, he loved the film. His lovers had brought him to praise the talent of Max Ophuls, Tod Browning, David Lynch, Sergio Leone (he claims to have met), Fellini, or to prefer Laurel and Hardy to charlie Chaplin. He was able to share this love of the films during the film Festival in Brive in 2009 to a white card. We had met on this occasion. He listed among his favorite movies “Window on court”, “The Voyeur” and “Body Double”, which reflects his preference to watch rather than be watched. As a collector of films of films since his young age, he was a large, curious, always with a part of the childhood of him, and had the look that frétillait when he recommended a work.

His two passions, music and cinema, joined sometimes, unfortunately all too rarely. His first foray into film took place only five years after his debut album, 7 years before the release of “words in blue”, a film by Georges Lautner, “The Road to Salina” in 1967 (with Rita Hayworth), in the form of a pastiche morriconnien, with lyricism and a touch of western for the wide-open spaces of New Mexico. He was able to pay homage to Leone. Elsewhere, Quentin Tarantino, another lover of Spaghetti, will resume the song from the movie “Sunny Road to Salina” in his “Kill Bill: Volume II” (2004). But film music has been a succession of missed appointments. He refused, moreover, just after “The house under the trees” by René Clément, partition finally signed by Gilbert Bécaud. “I’m not in the format of show-business. I am only in the miracle.”*

Of course, filmmakers have delved into his repertoire, mainly of securities “Aline” and “Les Mots bleus”, which was taken over by Alain Corneau in his eponymous film of 2004. In “When I was a singer” by Xavier Giannoli, he interprets “The lost Paradise”, the only cinematic presence of this title, then it had to wait until 2009 (42 years after “Salina”) to see it resume on the desk of a film, with Emmanuelle Bercot on film for Arte, “Pull the wine merchant” with Niels Arestrup. Then the frequency of its B. O speeds up a little bit, fit, “Stop or I keep going” by Sophie Fillières (2014) with Emmanuelle Devos and Mathieu Amalric, and “By accident” by Camille Fountain (2015), until you reach the epitome in 2019 with “Jane” (A Certain Look). For Bruno Dumont, he signed his masterpiece, inspired by the texts sublime of Charles Peguy. His approach is again, as always, intuitive. He lets himself be carried by the images. “The score instrumental majestic Christophe (piano, synth, ethereal or imposing) reached the sublime in its purity, devoid of narrative function and illustrative, it tells of the thought diary of Jane, his mystery and his enlightenment.” (our article on this B. O).

In this movie, he made an appearance in the image during the trial scene, in the skin of a mysterious character, dressed in a robe of homespun and a hood edge. After having been a voice, it becomes a face when this song incarnate. He who is identified with Marlon Brando and James Dean, he has missed his vocation as an actor, he even starred in a movie with Patrick Dewaere, a little short in 16mm, which was never released and he lost the images. It appears, however, in the short-films “The Quepa on vilni” by Yann le Quellec with Bernard Menez, and “Juke-box by Ilan Klipper in the role of a musician recluse. Actress Sabrina Seyvecou that the coatchait to the game on this film told us : “Christophe was that of improvisation. Even if it worked the piece upstream, at the time of filming, he improvised. And like any artist, he needs to feel loved. It is in need of benevolence around him, otherwise he may tense up.” (read this interview).

He told us yet not be a real comedian when he plays : “I’m not any comedian, it should rather find its natural when you are a guy like me, to be oneself, the most possible. Of course there are always postures, such as smoking cigarettes, which has always been an aesthetic of the order of the break. “

He remained perpetually dissatisfied, always in quest of new sounds. As an eternal child, he chinait new toys and new areas to explore. He was experimenting with sound as a material living, and venerated his “machines”. He was stirring the slightest release of a new software. Avant-garde, he spent most of his royalties to expand his home studio. “I am first and foremost an instinctive and a researcher. I am not a professional. I try experiments.”*

His disappearance is all the more sad that it leaves the feeling of an unfinished work. He was preparing a new album (“My next album will be pretty radical, I’m going to try something else”*). He also had to find Bruno Dumont on “By a half-light morning”. The filmmaker had been given the scenario last August, he had to leave in his boat near the coast of the Island of Ré. Today, 8 months later, it is not known if this work could be finalized. Perhaps one of the films competing for the Cannes film Festival cancelled because of the health crisis, related to the virus that has had its skin.

* These words are from the interview of Benoit Basirico for “The Seventh Obsession”, September 2019.