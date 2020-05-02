Death of actor BJ Hogg (Game of Thrones, The Fall) at the age of 65 years

The actor in northern ireland BJ Hogg died at the age of 65 years, yesterday, Thursday, April 30, the day of his birthday. It is his cousin Barry Hall, who announced the news on his account Facebook. The causes of his death remain for the moment unknown. He was found dead in his home after he fell ill. His agent has expressed his profound sadness at the announcement of his disappearance. “He was a great man, a great personality and a great actor. His family must be devastated and I am all heart with them”, he said. “It was one of the nicest people that I know or that I had known – it is such a loss”.

A knight of house Lannister

Very well known in his native country, particularly for his role in the series northern irish BBC Give My Head Peace in which he played for twenty years, the actor appeared in the first season Game of Thrones, in 2011. There stood the character of Addam Marbrand, a knight of house Lannister. He also appeared in the series The Fall with Gillian Anderson 2013. He played the father of one of the victims of the killer played by Jamie Dornan.

A career on the great as to the small screen but also on the boards

Born in 1955 in Lisburn, the actor is a trained chef. He has exercised his profession in several hotels before the stop after that two of them were bombed while he was in service. He spent several years as a musician in music groups before turning to the theatre. He has trod the boards in Northern Ireland, as well as in London, or Moscow. He was also the only european player to be invited to play in a distribution entirely Russian. In addition to his television career, he has participated in short film Dance Lexie Dancenominated for an Oscar in 1998. On the big screen, BJ Hogg has been seen in the movies Hunger Steve McQueen, released in 2008, or in The city of the shadow and in Your majestywith Natalie Portman and James Franco. BJ Hogg was also a screenwriter and director. He was married in 1981 to Elish, a designer suit and he had two children.