Death of actor Brian Dennehy, the sheriff of Rambo

The american actor Brian Dennehy, who plays the sheriff Teasle in Rambodied at the age of 81 years. He died Wednesday at his home in New Haven, of natural causes, reported in the american media, who cite his agency ICM Partners.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our father, Brian, died yesterday evening of natural causes, and not related to the Covid”, has confirmed his daughter Elizabeth, in a message shared on Twitter. “Charismatic, naturally generous, father and proud grandfather and devoted, he will be missed by his wife, Jennifer, his family and many friends”.
A Golden Globe in 2000
With a career of five decades, Brian Dennehy is well-known to the general public in 1982 by winning a role in the first installment of the franchise, Rambo, in which he gives the reply to Sylvester Stallone.
We could especially see it in Gorky Park Michael Apted, Silverado Lawrence Kasdan’s, Cocoon Ron Howard, Presumed Innocent Alan J. Pakula, or Romeo + Juliet of Baz Luhrmann. It has also doubled the voice of the father of the rat Rémi in the English version of the Pixar film Ratatouille.
Nominated six times for Emmy Awards, he was recently seen in the skin of Dominic Wilkinson in the series The Blacklist. He has also won a Golden Globe for his role of Willy Loman in the mini-series Death of a Salesmanbroadcast in 2000.