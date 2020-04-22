Death of Brian Dennehy, the sheriff of “Rambo” : Sylvester Stallone pays tribute to him

Sad news for lovers of american cinema. The actor Brian Dennehy died on 15 April at the age of 81 years. It is his daughter, actress Elizabeth Dennehy, who announced his death in a message on his Twitter account. The father and grand-father died of natural causes and not of the covid-19, she said. Quickly, his playing partner, Sylvester Stallone, with which he shared the cast of Rambo, he has paid tribute on his Instagram.

This is a picture of this movie from 1982 that the actor has chosen to illustrate its few lines. You can see Brian Dehenny in the guise of Will Teasle, the sheriff, a role in worship.“He was just an actor with a glossy, written, Stallone said : “He was a veteran of the vietnam war, which helped me a lot to build the character of Rambo. The world lost today a great artist.”

If the film career of Brian Dehenny is composed of many supporting roles, he remains an actor at talent recognized. Among his feats of arms, it can be seen in films such as Presumed Innocent with Harrison Ford, Romeo+Juliet with Leonardo DiCaprio or Law and Order with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro. It also runs in several series and tv movies, including Death of a Salesman, which earned him to receive a prestigious Golden Globes. It is an adaptation of a play by Arthur Miller for which he will also gain one of her two Tony Awards.Because on the boards also, Brian Dehenny knows the success. The actor leaves behind him a long career filled with success.

Photo credits : Zuma Press/Bestimage