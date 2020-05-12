Death of Cameron Boyce : the mother of the actor post a message to heartbreaking for mother’s day

The american comedian Cameron Boyce died on July 6, 2019 at the age of 20 years. For Good Morning America, the mother of the star revealed on the Disney Channel, has shared his feelings on this first mother’s day without him.

Died July 6, 2019 at the age of 20 years after a seizurethe actor flagship of the Disney Channel – he had played in the series Jessie and movies Descendants – is always in the hearts of his fans, who still continue to write him words of love on his account Instagram. On the occasion of mother’s day, it’s his mother, Libby, who has written an essay for Good Morning America in order to evoke her grief and the beautiful person that Cameron Boyce was : “Mother’s day is a day dear to the mothers of the country. For others, it may be a day of reflection for those who have a difficult relationship with their children, or a day of regret for those who have never had children, or may be a day of pure pain for those who have lost a child.“

While the comedian had the rhythm in the skin, Libby remembers : “My Cameron was born wise, and had the ear for music, unlike a lot of people. This ear for music has led him to the dance. I have often felt that Cameron was an interpreter of the music, because when the music was playing, he was moving his body in a deep way, and it sounded like the music that plays. He could anticipate each note and get lost in the movement that is produced. Child, he looked at the world around him, and was reluctant to participate until he can master it, as if he had resolved in his brain and did not need any practice to perfect it before you participate.“

Cameron Boyce was extremely close to his mother

If the mother of Cameron Boyce underlines his talents as a dancer, she also wished to recall to what point, he was a good boy and a good son : “Everyone loved it, and felt well with him. They were attracted by its heat and its roots. It was genuine, without pretense and did not need to be the center of attention. Cameron and I were extremely close, and we were talking about everything. He told me once that he was anxious that I become older to be able to take care of me. In the last ten months have changed my life in a way that goes beyond words.“The mother in mourning, then explained : “You can’t compare it to anything because it is a trauma that is different from everything that is happening in the world. It has created a gaping hole that is gross and heartbreaking.” Difficult words to write for this mother who lost her son there less than a year…

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news