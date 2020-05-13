Death of Cameron Boyce : the new tribute upsetting his mother

Known for his roles in the series with Debby Ryan, Jessieand the films Descendants on the Disney Channel, Cameron Boyce, had all the future in front of him to draw a nice career as an actor. Unfortunately, everything stopped in the summer of 2019, when he succumbed to a seizure in his sleep, a medical condition against which he fought for several years. Shocked by the terrible news, many stars, like Bella Thorne, Gregg Sulkin, or Adam Sandler, paid him tribute.

The touching tribute to the mother of Cameron Boyce

Today, it is the turn of the mother of Cameron Boyce, Libby, to honour once again the memory of his son with a deeply moving letter, written on the occasion of mother’s day in the United States and covered by Good Morning America : “Mother’s day is a day dear to the mothers of the country. For other (…) this can be a day of sorrow for those who have lost a child. (…) I intend to use my voice on behalf of these moms to focus attention on these problems tragic and epilepsy, the most common disease that we know the least.“

The mother of the actor continues : “My Cameron is born wise. He had an ear for music, unlike a lot of people. This ear for music has led him to the dance. I have often felt that Cameron had a gift for music, because when the music grew louder, he was moving his body in a deep way and it sounded like the music was happening. He could anticipate each note and get lost in the movement that it produced. Child, he looked at the world around him, and was reluctant to participate until he can master it, as if he had resolved in his brain and did not need any practice to perfect it before you participate.“

“Cameron and I were extremely close,”

Libby Boyce concludes his message is touching : “Cameron and I were extremely close, and we were talking about everything. He told me once that he was anxious that I become older to be able to take care of me. These last 10 months have changed my life in ways I can’t explain. You can’t compare this situation to anything. It is a trauma different. It has created a gaping hole that is gross and heartbreaking.”