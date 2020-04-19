Death of Christophe : why he never wanted to iron his permit ?

Christophe was a huge fan of sports cars. If he has a time advantage, the interpreter of Words blue no finally longer had the right to lead. A heart-wrenching, with which he nevertheless composed the last twenty years of his life.

Christopher died at the age of 74 years. The disappearance occurred after several weeks of hospitalization due, according to his last wife Veronique Bevilacqua, a pulmonary disease when others talk about the coronavirus. Thursday, April 16, the former of Michèle Torr is gone, leaving behind loved ones and many fans bereaved. But the music was not the only passion of the singer disappeared today. Christophe was also a big fan of sports cars. A hobby very soon :” I had the chance at the age of 20 years, to fully live my passion, the love for the cars, to the limit of fetishism “revealed the main party in last November’s microphone RTL. The point, moreover, to take some risks on the road.

Refusal to re-licence

As the released Michel Drucker on BFM TV on Friday 17 April in the morning, Christophe” was a speed freak “or maybe a little bit too, since” he lost his points often “up to no more allowed :” It was a crazy Ferrari but he could not lead “said the facilitator. Once lost, the artist has never tried to get back up to the pink paper. Not for lack of want, but out of pure conviction :” Since 2000, I do not drive any more because I no longer permit and as I am against the points system on driving licences, I do not return “. Only the speed was a problem for him, because as he had stated at his interview for RTLhe did” never planted a car “in his life…