Death of Christophe : why he never wanted to publish his memoirs

Christophe is off this Thursday, April 16, without having released a project on which he worked for years : his autobiography. The singer had explained why he would not publish his memoirs, however, already written.

Carried away by emphysema Thursday, April 16, Christopher has had an eventful life, which could have fed most of the movies. Its 74 years of existence, the singer had wanted to tell in a book, which was never released. As he had confided to Alsace in 2014, the project of his autobiography had been put” outstanding “for an indefinite period :” I dropped for a time. There’s no firehe then assured. I write all the time things. As I was able to write last week, ten lines, when I take. I often write before I fell asleep. Because I am awakened by the words. I write, then I transpose, I develop or I vire. It all depends on the material, if it is dimensional, original… “One evening in may 2019, the singer had received The Wave Parallel in his apartment on the boulevard du Montparnasse in Paris. During this interview, night, Christophe was handed to the journalist a manuscript :” You see, this is my autobiographyhe had launched. You know why she is not leaving ? “

The amazing memories of Christopher

The singer, who liked to be told through his songs, had not wanted to publish this text he was not completely satisfied. According to him, he needed someone to come to her side to rework it and make it a great book :” These memories, I told the person who transcribed it, but I would love to find someone who is sufficiently at a high level, who knows me very well and will ask the right questions to bring forth something truly personal “he explained to The Wave Parallel. The task could be complicated : Christophe did not intend to be a purely factual one, and dreamed of a book with keys, where fiction mixes with reality blurring the lines :” An autobiography, it is not necessary that only the true. Must of humor, lie “he also entrusted to Alsace. The local daily newspaper had asked if he was going to tell the whole truth in this book. ” Not, had assured Christopher. Finally, I hope not. You will have to pull the real from the fake. It will be like a headache for the people. ” One last joke that, perhaps, will come out one day.