Death of Chynna : The cause of death of the rapper of 25 years revealed

The planet Rap is in mourning. She mourns the tragic death of Chynnaoccurred Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 25 years. The cause of death has just been announced. The young woman, who was struggling with an addiction to opioids has overdosed.

The info was announced by James Garrow, the spokesperson for the public health Department of the city of Philadelphia, where Chynna Rogers is born. The rapper and model has died of an accidental overdose. In her lifetime, she suffered from an addiction to opiates, a kind of substances derived from opium, including heroin, codeine, also consumed recreationally by several rappers, as well as oxycodone, which has recently claimed the lives of Juice WRLD.

Chynna has never concealed his fight against drugs. In October 2018, for example, the decedent was expressed about this during the world Day of mental health. “This is the time to open myself to questions you may have regarding my mental illness : addiction. As many of you know, I was a big drug addict. I am clean from 2016 (…), but the healing is something perpetual“, she wrote on Twitter.

She added on Instagram : “I’m going to be honest. I’ve become insensitive, even to the fear that the word ‘heroin’ causes. It should be completely fear it. When my mother died, a year after my release from rehab, I became insensitive. But I’m here to show that we should not die, and that it can happen to anyone, for a multitude of reasons.“