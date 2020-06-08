Death of George Floyd: announcement of the closure of the music industry to protest against the murder | News Ents & Arts

The music industry should mark “Blackout Tuesday” in solidarity after the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Of major labels, including Sony and Warner, have said they would suspend their activities tomorrow and to work with the communities to combat racial inequalities.

Mr Floyd, 46 years old, died at Minneapolis last week after the white policeman Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes after being handcuffed and wrestled to the ground, then it stopped for allegedly using a fake ticket of $ 20 in a store.

Stars such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Cardi B and John Boyega have expressed their disgust before his death and expressed their support for protests against the way the police treats Black americans.

Other celebs, including Chrissy Teigen, Ryan Reynolds, Harry Styles and Steve Carell, are donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to help provide funds for bail for any person arrested and in need following a demonstration against the death of Mr. Floyd.

Now, record companies have also expressed.

“We stand in solidarity with the black community,” said Universal Music on his Twitter account, with the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused.

“The trade of the music at WMG will not continue as usual,” wrote Warner Records on his account, making reference to Warner Music Group.

A police officer has been filmed kneeling on the neck of Mr. Floyd in Minneapolis. Photo: Shutterstock

He stated that he would contribute to the Black Lives Matter and other groups fighting against racial injustice.

Sony Music has made a similar announcement, while Interscope Geffen A&M, which is part of the stable Universal, said it would be released no new music this week.

In the United Kingdom, the company license music PPL said that it would also the failure of electricity.

“Tomorrow, Tuesday 2 June, the music industry calls for organizations to participate in a Black Out Tuesday,” declared PPL in a press release. “PPL will be in solidarity with the Black and will observe this day.

Interscope is one of the music labels marking Blackout Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd

“During this period, we will not engage in any commercial activity. Our virtual office will be closed for 24 hours and will reopen on Wednesday 3 June.”

On Sunday, soldiers of the national Guard have been deployed in 15 States and Washington, D.C. to attempt to suppress a sixth night of protests, some turned violent.

Chauvin, who has since been sacked from the police, has been charged with murder in the third degree.

Three other officers have also been fired, but have not yet been charged.

Beyonce and Chrissy Teigen (below) are among the stars who are calling for justice, Mr. Floyd

Beyonce is part of the stars calling for justice, posting on his Instagram: “We are broken and disgusted …

“I don’t speak only to people of color. If you are white, black, brown or anything in between, I am sure that you will feel (to the left) despair by the racism that is rampant in America at this time.”

Several artists have joined the demonstrations over the weekend, including Ariana Grande.