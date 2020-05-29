Death of George Floyd: Beyonce and Cardi B among the celebrities to pay tribute – as Taylor Swift condemns the response of Trump | US News

Celebrities from Taylor Swift to John Boyega have joined the ranks expressing their disgust at the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis – condemning the response of Donald Trump and showing their support for protests against the way police deal with Black americans.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground when he stopped him for allegedly using a fake ticket of $ 20 in a store.

The man, 46-year-old can be heard in phone pictures widely circulated saying that he could not breathe, before the paramedics do not see it on a stretcher and into an ambulance – he was later declared dead at the hospital.

Protests broke out in Minneapolis and in other cities of the United States – and dozens of celebrities have lent their support to the protests.

Image:

George Floyd died while a white policeman knelt down on the neck



Speaking in a video on Instagram, Cardi B said she thought that people were “tired” of peaceful protest several times against the police brutality, apparently with little results, adding: “this is what people should use.”

“Seeing people loot and become extremely indignant, it makes me feel like, yes, finally, finally mothers will hear us now,” she said.

“As much as people are so against, at this point, I feel that I am not against it, even if it scares me and I don’t want someone to get hurt.”

During this time, Chance the Rapper said: “A dramatic and rapid change is by the revolution.”

Beyonce has added a tribute to Mr. Floyd on his website, which read as follows: “Rest in power George Floyd”.

Star wars Actor John Boyega has also joined the conversation, writing on Instagram: “It’s so heartbreaking to hear of the ongoing cycle of violence against Blacks by the cops racist. Murder only.”

The filmmaker Ava DuVernay said: “You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by the knee of a cop white on the neck.

“You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We need to take action – for you – and for all this, there were no cameras. We have to.”

Ariana Grande has shared a link to a petition Change.org calling for justice for the death of Mr. Floyd.

Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Naomi Campbell, Diddy, Katie Holmes and Vanessa Hudgens have also paid tribute.

Mandy Moore and Demi Lovato have both pleaded for the Whites involved also against the police violence, the latter writing: “education is the light to obscure the ignorance in these times terrifying.

“If you don’t defend the black community – you’re part of the problem.

“Please, don’t stop to talk until all this stops.”

Others have directed their anger towards the The american president, whose response to the protests has been condemned.

Twitter has been hidden tweets Mr. Trump and the official account of the White House to “glorify violence”, after that the two accounts have suggested that the army could be deployed to Minneapolis to break up the protests.

The tweets included the phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts”, which, according to Twitter, violates “the rules of glorification of violence”.

Pop star Taylor Swift has tweeted: “After having stoked the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout your presidency, you have the gall to feign moral superiority before you threaten violence? ‘When the looting starts, the shooting starts’ ???

“We will vote in November.”

The predecessor of office of Mr Trump, Barack Obama, has also issued a statement calling for a “new normal” in the american police force after the death of Mr. Floyd.

Mr. Obama has called for the end of “bigotry” and “unequal treatment” of Blacks.

“The people has had enough!” – ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 29, 2020

Chauvin and the other three officers on the scene of Monday’s incident have since been dismissed from the police department local, while calls for them to be prosecuted will continue to increase.

The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, said earlier this week that if someone else had done the same act as Chavin, “they would already be behind bars”.

He added: “That is why today I call on the prosecutor of the county of Hennepin, Mike Freeman, to indict the officer in charge of the arrest in this case.”