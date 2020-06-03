Death of George Floyd : Beyoncé and Rihanna get indignant on social networks

They seek justice. The death of George Floyd resulted in the latter days of clashes between protesters and police in various large cities of the United States. The american stars Beyoncé and Rihanna have shared their outrage.
“We need justice for George Floyd”, he said Beyoncé Carter in a video posted Saturday on Instagram. “We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted”. “More killings, senseless of human beings. Finished to see the people of color less than human. We can’t look away”, has hammered the artist.
The singer has also invited all people, regardless of their color, to be indignant, and even if the police officer Derek Chauvin was charged, “justice is still far from having been made”.
Rihanna has posted a photo of George Floyd, to share her sadness. “In recent days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I felt was for the less overwhelming. Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its limits”, she writes in the caption.
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd”s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over year ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit result for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
“Derek Chauvin haunts me,” said the singer. “If the intentional killing is the consequence appropriate for the “drugs” or “resistance during arrest”… what, then, is the consequence appropriate for murder” ?”, asked if it was Rihanna before écire in the hashtag of the name of other black people killed by police in the United States.
In the evening of Saturday, clashes took place between protesters and police forces while some major u.s. cities have been placed under curfew.