Death of George Floyd : Beyoncé and Rihanna get indignant on social networks

They seek justice. The death of George Floyd resulted in the latter days of clashes between protesters and police in various large cities of the United States. The american stars Beyoncé and Rihanna have shared their outrage.

“We need justice for George Floyd”, he said Beyoncé Carter in a video posted Saturday on Instagram. “We have all been witness to his assassination in the full light of day. We are broken and disgusted”. “More killings, senseless of human beings. Finished to see the people of color less than human. We can’t look away”, has hammered the artist.

The singer has also invited all people, regardless of their color, to be indignant, and even if the police officer Derek Chauvin was charged, “justice is still far from having been made”.

Rihanna has posted a photo of George Floyd, to share her sadness. “In recent days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I felt was for the less overwhelming. Look at my people being killed and lynched, day after day has pushed my heart to its limits”, she writes in the caption.

“Derek Chauvin haunts me,” said the singer. “If the intentional killing is the consequence appropriate for the “drugs” or “resistance during arrest”… what, then, is the consequence appropriate for murder” ?”, asked if it was Rihanna before écire in the hashtag of the name of other black people killed by police in the United States.

In the evening of Saturday, clashes took place between protesters and police forces while some major u.s. cities have been placed under curfew.