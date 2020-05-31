Death of George Floyd : Beyoncé delivers a message ripping in his memory

This may 30, Beyoncé took the floor to strongly condemn the actions of the police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd in the United States. A moving message and engaged.

The death of George Floyd during an arrest the police in the United States to react around the world. The images showing one of the agents supported on the back of his neck while he was screaming to have a hard respier have circumnavigated the globe in a few hours and revived the debate around the attacks and killings committed by members of the forces of law and order in the United States. A few days later, Derek Chauvin, the officer at the centre of the charges, has been indicted for manslaughter. The colleagues who accompanied him were dismissed and are now under investigation to determine their share of responsibility for the murder of George Floyd.

Of the charges low in view of the gravity of the facts which have provoked reactions from a number of personalities. Among these last, Taylor Swift has called on president Donald Trump : “After you have fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten (of the use) of violence. We are going to vote for you to hunt in November“, she tweeted. Rihanna, meanwhile, asked : “If a murder becomes the consequence when it is a question of ‘drugs’ or ‘resisting arrest’… then what is the consequence of a murder ???!“, she tweeted in turn.

Beyoncé “broken”

Beyoncé has also taken the floor, on his account Instagram, the 30 may. The singer has filmed for testify of his shock faced with this situation : “We need justice for George Floyd. We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken, and écoeurés. We can’t normalize this pain (…) We do not want that people of color are viewed as less human, we can no longer look away. George is our family, and our humanity. It is our family because he is an American citizen“, she denounced with a lot of emotion. Beyoncé has also said that this tragedy only served to confirm the sad reality of a “racism which is spreading in the United States“.

