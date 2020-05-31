Death of George Floyd : Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mbappé… international stars seeking justice

the essential

International star Beyoncé has demanded “justice” for George Floyd, an African-American death in Minneapolis during his arrest by the police, and called to participate in a petition that has already collected over 7 million signatures.

“We need justice for George Floyd,” says Beyoncé in a video of about fifty seconds, posted in the night from Friday to Saturday, on Instagram, social network, on which it counts 147 million subscribers. “We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired”, she expressed on a background of piano notes. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today.”

“We can no longer look the other way,” added the singer of 38 years. George is our family (…) because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence. Yes, someone has been charged [le policier accusé d’avoir posé son genoux sur le cou de George Floyd, NDLR]but justice is far from done,” she estimated.

A link added on his profile Instagram direct you to his official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd and dominated by the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (“We can’t breathe”), in reference to the last words spoken by George Floyd.

The petition launched on the website Change.org to seek justice, and to which Beyoncé invites users to participate, has already collected over 7 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site, said the latter. It has also been relayed by the stars of the song Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

Kylian Mbappé demand justice

Other american celebrities are raised to denounce the death of George Floyd.

“In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said the singer Rihanna in a message posted beneath a picture of George Floyd on his account Instagram.

“Derek Chauvin haunts me!”, she said about the police officer charged for manslaughter, denouncing “murders and lynchings, day after day”.

“I’m tired of seeing black men die,” said the rapper with the black american Killer Mike in Atlanta on Friday night, choking back tears during his speech. “We want to see the system that puts in place systemic racism reduced to ashes”, he argued, while calling on protesters across the United States to calm.

Outraged by the publication of the american president, the singer Taylor Swift has promised Friday to Donald Trump that he would be defeated at the next presidential election and called on people to vote against him. “After having fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten (of the use) of violence”, wrote the artist’s 30-year-old on his Twitter account.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

The footballer Kylian Mbappé was also expressed on the death of George Floyd. The French star has posted a tweet incorporating the hashtag #JusticeForGeorge (justice for George).