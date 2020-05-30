Death of George Floyd : Beyonce, Rihanna, Mbappé… The stars still seeking justice

Intense emotion on the other side of the Atlantic. After several days of tensions, the international star Beyonce calls for “justice” for George Floyd, an African-American death in Minneapolis during his arrest by the police. The star calls, in particular, to participate in a petition that has already collected over 7 million signatures on this Saturday evening. A message heard all the way in France while the case has become highly political in the United States.

“We can no longer look the other way”

“We need justice for George Floyd,” says the singer in this video is fifty seconds, posted in the night from Friday to Saturday, on Instagram, with 147 million subscribers.

“We have all been witness to his murder in broad daylight. We are broken and tired “, reflected on a background of piano notes. “I’m not talking about people of color. Whether you’re white, black, mixed or anything else, I’m sure you feel hopeless of racism that exists in America today. “

“We can no longer look the other way “, adds the fame 38-year-old, herself african-american. “George is our family […] because he is American. Too many times we have seen these murders are violent, and no consequence “. And the star added : “Yes, someone has been charged, but justice is far from being made. “

Record number of signatures for the petition

A link added on his profile Instagram returns to its official website, which displays a photo of George Floyd and dominated by the hashtag #Wecantbreathe (We can no longer breathe), in reference to the last words of George Floyd, begging the white policeman who kept his knee on her neck to release its grip. Related Post: Fast and Furious 9 : A member of the family of Dom could he die ?

The petition launched on the website Change.org to seek justice, and to which Beyonce invites users to participate, has already collected over 7 million signatures, the petition that had registered the most support in the history of the site, said the latter. It has also been relayed by the stars Ariana Grande and Cardi B.

Other american celebrities are raised to denounce the death of George Floyd. “In recent days, the magnitude of the despair, the anger and the sadness I felt overwhelmed me,” said the singer Rihanna in a message posted beneath a picture of George Floyd on his account Instagram. “Derek Chauvin haunts me! “, she says about the police officer charged for manslaughter, denouncing ” murders and lynchings, day after day “.

Kylian Mbappé calls for justice

“I’m tired of seeing black men die,” said the rapper with the black american Killer Mike in Atlanta on Friday night, choking back tears during his speech. “We want to see the system that puts in place systemic racism reduced to ashes “, he argued, while calling on protesters across the United States to calm.

Outraged by the publication of the american president, the singer Taylor Swift has promised Friday to Donald Trump that he would be defeated at the next presidential election and called on people to vote against him. “After having fanned the flames of white supremacy and racism since the beginning of your mandate, you have the nerve to play the moral authority before you threaten (of the use) of violence “, wrote the artist of 30 years on his Twitter account. Related Post: When Emilia Clarke found George Michael: Last Christmas, already on DVD and Blu-ray™

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian