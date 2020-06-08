Death of George Floyd: Billie Eilish and Pink criticize the term “All Lives Matter”, and white privilege | News Ents & Arts

Billie Eilish and Pink have criticized the term “All Lives Matter” in response to the death of a black man who was stuck by a white policeman in the United States.

The stars have also recognized the privilege of whites while showing their support for the movement Black Lives Matter in publications on the social networks.

This comes after the death of George Floyd, 46 years old, Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

A police officer has been filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd before his death. Photo: Shutterstock

Mr. Floyd died after the officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been sacked and accused of murder in the third degree, has been filmed kneeling on his neck for at least eight minutes while he had been arrested for allegedly using a fake ticket of $ 20 in a store.

In a publication to its 63 million followers on Instagram, a teenager Eilish said that she was thinking for some time how to address the movement All Lives Matter “sensitively” and be “respectful”, but she had to speak now.

“If I hear one more white person say ‘All Lives Matter’ once again f * * * * * * * * I’m going to lose my mind f ******,” she said.

“Nobody said that your life has no importance. Nobody said that your life is not difficult.”

She continued: “This is not for you. Stop doing everything for you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

Eilish was then compared to the problem in an injury or in an emergency situation.

The protests have spread to the United States in London and in New Zealand (below)

She wrote: “If your friend is cutting the arm, are you going to wait to give all your friends a bandage first because of all the arm count? NO you are going to help your friend because they are in PAIN because they need them because they need Bleed!

“If someone’s house was on fire and that someone is stuck in the house, is-what are you going to ensure that the fire department goes in all the other houses in the block because all the houses count ??? NO! Because they do not f **** ** need it.

“You have the privilege whether you like it or not. The company gives you the privilege of being white.”

Pink has republished the remarks Eilish and was answered by a user of Instagram, which has also criticized the comments, saying: “You are the epitome of privilege-white, and the most sad is that you do not hear and do not will probably be never.”

John Boyega is part of the celebrities who are seeking justice for My Floyd

Eilish and Pink are among the stars, including John Boyega, Beyonce and Rihanna who spoke after the death of Mr. Floyd, with Pink pointing her 7.9 million followers on the means to make a donation in his memory in a separate post on Instagram.

Celebrities such as Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen, Harry Styles and Steve Carell have given money to help pay for the bail of the arrested protesters as the demonstrations continue in the United States.

A power failure of the music industry was announced on Tuesday to protest against the death of Mr. Floyd.