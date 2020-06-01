Death of George Floyd: Celine Dion calls for an end to racism

Céline Dion has added her voice to the many celebrities who have denounced it on social networks, the death of the Afro-American George Floyd after his arrest by a white policeman in Minneapolis last Monday.

In a publication that she has shared on Facebook and Instagram, the singer called to combat racism.

“As many of you have said, it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts”, can be read.





Many celebrities everywhere in the world, have reacted to the death of the man in quarantine, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and the tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Several protests against racism and police violence are also taking place in many countries.

Thousands of people have gathered in the streets of Montreal, on Sunday evening, for a peaceful demonstration that turned into looting and rampage in the late evening.

The United States has been the theatre for a sixth night of protests and violence on Sunday. Dozens of cities have imposed curfews and the national Guard has been deployed in some fifteen States.