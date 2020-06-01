Death of George Floyd: Celine Dion implore the end of racism

Céline Dion has added her voice to the many celebrities who have denounced the death of George Floyd, an African-American, after his arrest by a white policeman in Minneapolis last Monday.

• Read also: Clashes near the White House

• Read also: “Justice against racism and police brutality”

• Read also: Michael Jordan takes the floor

In a publication or shared on Facebook and Instagram, the singer calls on the people to fight racism.

“As several of you have said, it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts”, can be read.

Many celebrities everywhere in the world, have reacted to the death of the man in quarantine, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Mariah Carey, and the tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Several protests against racism and police violence are also taking place in many countries.

Thousands of people have gathered in the streets of Montreal, on Sunday evening, for a peaceful demonstration that turned into looting and rampage in the late evening.

The United States has been the theatre for a sixth night of protests and violence, on Sunday. Dozens of cities have imposed curfews and the national Guard has been deployed in some fifteen States.