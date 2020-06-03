Death of George Floyd : Celine Dion, the broken heart, out of the silence and is committed

On 25 may 2020, an African-American named George Floyd was killed during his arrest by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. Since then, the country Donald Trump is to fire and blood. This new tragedy has mobilized anonymous, and personalities that call to put an end to racism and police violence. Singer Celine Dion has also taken the floor.

If she never hesitates to respond to tragedies and to make large donations out of his pocket, the singer Céline Dion, however, is not really known for engaging on the facts of political corporation. But the issue of racism is echoed in the star of 52 years. “It is difficult to find the words… This tragedy and injustice to me to break the heart. I can’t even imagine what that currently lives in the family of George Floyd. As several of you have said, it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist. There are too long as it lasts. The racism and brutality must stop. This is our problem at all, and we need to fight collectively. I pray that together we find peace. Céline xx…“wrote the singer on Instagramon Monday 1st of June 2020.

The interpreter tubes The Power of Love, My Heart Will Go On, A New Day Has Come, I’m Alive or Imperfections has long been interested and engaged on the issue of racism. Celine Dion has notably given the name Nelson to one of his twins in tribute to the late leader of south africa Nelson Mandela. The diva was upset after his meeting with the latter in 2008, during a tour which he had made a stopover of eight dates in the country. With her late husband, René Angélil, and their oldest son René-Charles, they had visited the prison where Mandela was held for twenty-seven years as well as several other iconic locations. At the time, the star had donated all the stamp of one of his concerts in Johannesburg – about 1 million dollars, for the benefit of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund.

Céline Dion, now at home in Las Vegas in anticipation of the resumption of its world tour Courage World Tourhad also sung the fight against racism. In 1998, with Zora smilesit was light on both the status of women and the racism experienced by recent. Tuesday 2 June, the star has also participated in the movement #blackouttuesday which was to publish a black square on Instagram to give a strong image on social networks and encourage everyone to mobilize against racism.