Death of George Floyd : Hollywood shows his support for the movement Black Lives Matter – News, Cine

Following the tragic death of George Floyd on may 25 in Minneapolis, a victim of police violence, the studios and hollywood stars are likely to have responded and have shown their support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

George Floyd, a citizen, a black american, died on may 25 after a police officer has kept the head on the ground with his knee for at least seven minutes, while he was handcuffed and lying face down on the road. Since this tragic event that has made a new victim of police violence, and racist, thousands of protesters and many celebrities have expressed their anger and their support for the movement Black Lives Matter.

The studios and tv channels, Netflix, Marvel Entertainment via Amazon Studios or HBO, are also expressed on the social networks. “To be silent is to be complicit. The lives of black countone can read on the Twitter account of Netflix. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our members, employees, creators and talent blacks take the floor.”

“Neither love nor terror did not make them blind. It is indifference that makes you blind”wrote HBO on Twitter, quoting writer and activist James Baldwin. “We stand with our colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers black – and all affected by this senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatter”

Actors, filmmakers, script-writers have reacted, strongly moved by the death of George Floyd. “This is what it means to be black in America. Having undergone. Condemned. Killed for being black. We are governed by hundreds of years of policies that have hampered our very existence and we still have to deal with lynchings modern. This is the problem… America will never be great until we can find a way to make this work for ALL !!! RIP George Floyd”is insurgent Viola Davis, the star of Murder, on Instagram and Twitter, adding a quote from the researcher in the human sciences, Brené Brown : “I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued.”

Dwayne Johnson has published a long post on his account instagram, accompanied by a photo of a note quoting the last words of George Floyd : “I can’t breathe.” “I’ve had cops in my family. Of the men well. And there is a rule for the cops, giving you the power to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is cuffed, on the ground, this is no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around you and that he has a hard time saying, “please, I can’t breathe” when your knee is on his neck… not his back, but his neck…” writing, in particular The Rock.

Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Eva Longoria, Selena Gomez, Penn Badgley are said to be mortified on different social networks. The director committed Ava DuVernay, who is the mini-series looks In their eyes, on the case of the Central Park Five, or the documentary of the 13th which is state of the systemic racism that expresses itself in the statistics of incarceration in the United States, has expressed on Twitter : “You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life. Not to die in the street, murdered by the knee of a cop white on the neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We need to take action – for you – and for all those for which no camera was there. We have to.”

For the writer of Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe, “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.” “I’m tired of writing ‘Rest in peace’, I wish that Blacks could live in peace”adds it to his account Instagram, alongside a photo of George Floyd, quoting his last words.

The actor John Cusack has said they were assaulted by police while he was filming the event in Chicago, and shared the images and the sound on his Twitter account : “The cops did not like that I film the car in flames then they came to me with batons. Hit my bike. Ahhm here is the audio.”