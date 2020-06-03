Death of George Floyd : Lewis Hamilton “bursting with rage” – Formula 1

On his account Instagram, the british driver expressed his “anger” and “sadness” following the death of George Floyd.

Ecorché vif. Two days ago, through its account of Instagram, Lewis Hamilton had pushed a rant resounding silence from the world of Formula 1 after the death of George Floyd, a black man was asphyxiated last week during a police control in the United States. “No one’s responding in my discipline, the Formula 1, which of course remains a sport dominated by whites. I’m one of the only people of color there, and obviously I the rest. I would have thought that now you’d see why this happens, and that you were going to talk about it, but you can’t hold on to our sides. Just know that I know who you are and that I see you.” Indignation that had woken up some, starting with his own team, Mercedes, who had replied to him : “We are with you, Lewis. Tolerance is a basic principle of our team and we are enriched by diversity in all its forms. We welcome and encourage people of all races, cultures, religions, philosophy and ways of life. We condemn any form of discrimination and we are working together to accelerate change.”

Other pilots had also posted messages after the warning shot of the sixfold world champion, who is again expressed this Wednesday in a long message. Starting first by putting words on the feelings that inhabit it : “The past week has been very dark. I have not been able to keep control of my emotions. I felt so much anger, sadness and amazement at what my eyes have seen. I’m just overwhelmed completely rage at the sight of such disregard for human life. The injustice we see towards our brothers and our sisters around the world is disgusting and NEEDS to stop.”

And Hamilton to continue his critique : “Many seemed surprised, but for us, unfortunately, this is not surprising. Those of us who are black or biracial see it every day and should not have the feeling of being born guilty, not to have their place, or fear for their life because of their skin color. Will Smith said it well : racism does not worsen, it is just filmed. It is only now that the world is very well equipped with the cameras, that this issue could be highlighted at this point. It is only when there are riots and cries for justice that the power feels involved and done something, but it’s too late and insufficient. It took hundreds of thousands of people complained and as the buildings burn to the officials react and decide to stop Derek Chauvin for murder, and it’s sad.” Before concluding : “I beg you, do not sit in silence, no matter the color of your skin. Black Lives Matter.”