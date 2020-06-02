Death of George Floyd : Omar Sy has participated in a demonstration in Los Angeles

Among the protesters who have marched in recent days to the four corners of the United States to denounce the death of George Floyd, is a known face in France : Omar Sy. The French actor shared a photo on Instagram where the sees Los Angeles.

Residing in the United States, the actor, made famous by the movie “the Untouchables”, holds in his hands a sign on which it is inscribed with “I can’t breathe” (“I can’t breathe”). These last words of George Floyd, African-American 46-year-old died last week after being stifled by the knee of a white policeman during an arrest, are also for several years a slogan of the demonstrators americans against police violence.

“Yesterday, in Los Angeles, we marched in peace and solidarity, shouting the names of George, Breonna, Ahmaud and many other victims here in the US,” wrote Omar Sy on Monday, June 1, in the commentary to her photo on Instagram. Names that make reference to George Floyd, but also to Breonna Taylor, a ambulance black 26-year-old was gunned down on 13 march by police in Louisville (Kentucky) when she was asleep in her home, and Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger black 25-year-old killed on the 23rd of February, in the middle of the street in Brunswick (Georgia), in which the alleged perpetrator is a police officer at the pension.

“That JUSTICE is finally done”

In his message on Instagram, Omar Sy made the connection between these different incidents which had taken place on american soil and the death of Adama Traoré in France. “Via this post and this photo, I shout the name of Adama Traoré, who, in France, July 19, 2016, has lost life in the same way that George Floyd.” Four years ago, this young black man of 24 years had died in the barracks of Persan (Val-d’oise), after an interpellation muscled. A new medical opinion issued last week, denounced by the family of the victim, precludes the responsibility of the three gendarmes who participated in the arrest.

“That their souls may rest in peace and that JUSTICE is finally done,” concludes Omar Sy in his post, Instagram, applauded by Leïla Bekhti, Gilles Lellouche, Samuel Umtiti or Kev Adams. As the French actor, several american stars have also taken part recently in the demonstrations which erupted in the uk following the death of George Floyd, such as singer Ariana Grande, rapper Nick Cannon, the ex-husband of Mariah Carey, the model Emily Ratajkowski or even Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson.