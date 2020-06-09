Death of George Floyd : Ricky Martin “takes a position” – actu

In turn, Ricky Martin has taken the word on the social networks following the death of George Floyd and on the issue of racism in the United States.

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Steve Carell, Barack Obama, or Omar Sy: many celebrities have lent their support to the black community after the death of George Floyd. Monday, May 25, this African-American 46-year-old died following his arrest by the police of Minneapolis. On a video made by a passer-by, we hear the man shout out to complain about not being able to breathe, so that a white policeman the rest on the ground, a knee pressed on his neck. Impossible to remain impassive in the face of the violence of the images and, since then, the United States is set on fire: riots and protests have started in Minneapolis, before expanding to Boston, Los Angeles, Washington or New York. In the Face of the situation, Donald Trump is threatening to call in the army to stop the protesters while the people are mobilizing in their own manner, such as Céline Dion has launched a call disturbing, recalling that”it is not enough not to be racist, it must be anti-racist“.

Ricky Martin is committed to turn

This Tuesday, 2 June, another artist took the floor to express his anger: Ricky Martin posted a long message on his account Instagram. While he usually uses the social network to share pictures from her concerts or of her children the singer has this time taken to deliver a message. “I think it is only responsible to take a stand and acknowledge the pain that the black community has suffered and continues to suffer. Not only today but all days, “he wrote. The singer continues by making a concrete proclamation: “So now I’m going to take a break, in the name of benevolence, in the name of social justice. I’m going to take a break because I need to know more about their struggles. Because I think I know, but I really don’t know“.

A “black Tuesday”

Ricky Martin followed up her announcement of a second post: this one is a simple black square, simply légendé hashtags “#blacklivesmatter“, “#theshowmustbepaused” and “#blacktuesday“. The artist follows an initiative by the world of American music that unites to denounce racism in the United States. In a few hours, Billie Eilish and the Rolling Stones have posted the same message, followed quickly by anonymous or stars from around the world and all the universe like Emma Watson, or, in France, Cristina Cordula.