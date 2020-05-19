Death of Gregory Tyree Boyce : the body of the actor of Twilight and his companion found dead in Las Vegas

Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju have been found dead at their home in Las Vegas. The actor 30-year-old is known for his role in the first installment of the saga Twilight, in which he played the role of Tyler Crowley. The causes of this tragedy will remain for a time unknown.

Revealed by the first part of the franchise Twilightin which he incarnated the character of Tyler Crowleythe actor Gregory Tyree Boyce died at the age of 30 years, on Wednesday 13 may 2020. According to the information of TMZ, confirmed by the mother of the actor, his body and that of his companion Natalie Adepoju have been found dead in their apartment in Las Vegas. The young woman was 27-year-old.

The causes of death remain unknown for the moment. Sources have however claimed to TMZ that a white substance unknown was discovered at the scene of the drama. Gregory Tyree Boyce was dad of a little girl named Alayaand ten years old. Natalie Adepoju was about it the mother of a little boy, Egypt.

A tribute upsetting

Apart from TwilightGregory Tyree Boyce was also appeared in the video of the song Revelation Trevor Jackson. The actor had opted for a conversion and had the ambition to open a restaurant. His mother Lisa Wayne has paid tribute upsetting on Facebook. ” My little boy, Greg Boyce was the best. It was in the process of starting a business, West Wings. He created the flavors to perfection and was named after one of the rappers of the west coast. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc, there were flavours such as, Tequila Lime Agave… it was my favorite. I can say that my son was my chief favourite “, she explained about the projects of his son, before expressing its immense sadness. ” I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost “, she concluded. Because of the health crisis linked to the Covid-19, the funeral of the actor and Natalie Adepoju will be held in the strictest privacy.