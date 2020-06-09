Death of Gregory Tyree Boyce (Twilight) : the causes of death finally revealed

It is sad news which have had to face the Twilight fans. Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead Wednesday, May 13, in an apartment close to Las Vegas. He was 30 years old. The body of the performer, Tyler Crowley in the saga as worn by Kirsten Stewart and Robert Pattinson was at the side of that of his companion, Natalie Adepoju, she also died.

The information had been given by the media, TMZ is stating that a “white powder substance unknown would have been found at the scene”. If in the first time the families of the victims have not wished to disclose the cause of the death of the couple, the investigation refutes the track criminal. Monday, June 1 the reasons for the death of the actor and his girlfriend have been revealed.

The medical examiner of Las Vegas unveils the causes of the deaths

The magazine The Hollywood Reporter reports that the couple has consumed the drug and died of too large doses. Monday, 1st June, the coroner of Las Vegas, John Fudenberg, confirms accidental deaths related to the drug. The couple is said to have used cocaine and suffered poisoning fentanyl, antalgic very powerful. Gregory Tyre Boyce leaves behind his daughter, Alaya, aged 10 years. His companion of 27 years, Natalie Adepoju, was also the mother of a little boy named Egypt. Since his role in Twilight, Gregory Tyree Boyce has not continued his career in the cinema. His mother, Lisa Wayne, said in a tribute to his son that the latter had turned to the restoration.