Death of Hana Kimura : his final publications poignant on the social networks

Hana Kimura, woman fighter professional japan, has died at the age of 22 years. Before disappearing, the one that had étéà the poster for the latest season of the reality show Terrace House, left last disturbing messages on Twitter and Instagram.

This Friday, may 22, the world of wrestling has learned with great sadness the death of Hana Kimura. Aged of only 22 years, this woman fighter professional japanese had also participated in the latest season of the reality show Terrace Houseaired on Netflix. “We are sorry to announce that our Hana Kimura died,” announced Stardom Westling, the organization of which it was part. The circumstances of his death remain unclear, even if his most recent publications on the social networks suggest a suicide, which would be linked to the cyber-harassment.

In fact, his last story published on his account Instagram is a picture of her in the company of her cat with this simple sentence : “Goodbye“. She has also published a photograph with his words : “I love you. Have a long and happy life. I’m sorry“. The same type of messages on Twitterwhere the young woman had more than 100 000 subscribers. She had recently posted a series of tweets disturbing, which, according to his fans, stated that it does “longer wanted to be human“. “Thank you to all those who have supported me“, she wrote then, before asserting that she had been a victim of cyber-bullying : “I don’t like it. I am weak, I am sorry“, she wrote on the social network.

Many tributes

This tragic disappearance has excited many fans. On Twitter and Instagram, the hashtag #RIPHanaKimura brought together many of the messages and tributes. “22 years old, she committed suicide, she had a whole life before it, a glittering career awaited him…“can it be read. “Online harassment is a scourge that no one should accept or condone“complains a user. Regularly the victim of insults on the social networks, the young woman would have plunged into depression for several months.

