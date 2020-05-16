Death of Maman Dion: “I miss Her terribly,” says Celine Dion

The death of Thérèse Tanguay-Dion affects a lot Celine Dion. In interview to the american magazine Peoplethe singer described his mother, who died on the 17th of January last, as an ” extraordinary woman “.

“With my father, she raised 14 children, recalls the star. We had no money growing up, but our house was full of tenderness and love. “

Celine Dion continues by recalling the many qualities of the one that was nicknamed affectionately as ” Maman Dion “.

“She was a good musician and she loves singing. She has written my very first song. It was an extraordinary cooker. She was incredibly funny and loved to laugh. She was my heroine. I miss her terribly… we all miss Her terribly ! “

In spite of everything, Celine Dion insists : it is going well. “This is not a secret to anyone that I have gone through a difficult period, losing my husband and my brother a few years ago, and my mother just recently. Life presents us with challenges. We must find ways to move forward. ”



Photo archive Celine Dion and her mother, Thérèse Dion, at the Monument National in Montreal, on August 30, 2017.

A new force

Celine Dion, who continues his world tour in the United States, has granted an interview to People on the sidelines of the launch – on-Apple Music – a documentary on the recording of Courageher most recent English album. In this short film a little over seven minutes, the artist, 51-year-old talks about the different ways in which his new songs have helped her to flourish.

“They have enabled me to find a new strength in my life… and maybe even a little more independence, because I am head of the family now. My children are under my full responsibility, and you discover things about yourself when you’re in this situation, ” says the interpreter My Heart Will Go On, the magazine.

Dream theater

In the interview, Céline Dion also discusses dance classes that she follows for a few years. “I love the ballet. I do it almost every day. I have a coach, a dance partner, and these activities bring me more joy than I could have imagined. “

Finally, Céline Dion still dreams of cinema. “I would love to play in a movie. It would be fun, I think. I’d like to try my luck. “

Funeral home

Recall that Thérèse Tanguay–Dion has died at the age of 92. His family will receive the condolences of the public on Thursday, February 20 at Laval , at the funeral home Memoria Alfred Dallaire, located in 2159, St-Martin boulevard East, between 8: 30 and 13 h.

The family will then meet in ” the utmost privacy “, stated a press release sent to the media earlier this week.

This ceremony will take place in the aftermath of the last concert of Celine Dion in Montreal. The diva of Charlemagne must tread the boards at the Bell Centre on 18 and 19 February.