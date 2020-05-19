Death of prince Otto of Hessen : what is its link with princes William and Harry ?

On the 17th of may last, the prince Otto of Hesse died in a motorcycle accident, at the age of 55 years. But what was his link with princes William and Harry ?

Drama in the royal family German. In the morning of Sunday 17th may, prince Otto of Hesse died in a tragic motorcycle accident at the age of 55 years. According to information from the German newspaper Bildthe father of the family has been the victim of an accident on the A96 near Lindau, a few kilometres from lake Constance, in Bavaria. While he was in Switzerland, he would have lost control of his two-wheelsand would be dark on a railing. Police in Ravensburg evokes a speeding. Suffering from several injuries, prince Otto of Hesse died at the scene of the accident.

But then who was the prince Otto of Hesse ? It was the second son of William of Hesse-Philippsthal-Barchfeld, the current head of the family of Hesse-Philippsthal. In other words, Otto of Hesse was the back-to-back-to-back-to-back grandson king Frederick William III of Prussia and of William V Of Orange-Nassau. According to the genealogist royal Daniel Willis, prince Otto was in 1461e position in the order of succession to the british throne, which puts it far behind princes William and Harry, the grandsons of queen Elizabeth II.

The father of a family and a businessman

At age 55, the prince Otto of Hesse leaves behind him four children. On September 8, 1998, he had married Carla Blickhaauser, in Las Vegas. Together, the couple had four children : prince Max (21 years), princess Elena (age 20), prince Moritz (13 years old) and prince Leopold (11 years). Eventually, the couple divorced in 2017. Prince Otto of Hesse was a true enthusiast of motorcycles and sports cars. Outside of his leisure, the prince of 55 years was a man of affairs to success, contractor, and owner of several franchise Mcdonald’s, in Germany. In 2010, he was tried for alleged violation of the speed limit, before being acquitted.

