Death of Richard Herd : the actor of “Star Trek” and “Hooker” was 87 years old

He was known for his role in the american series Seinfeld : the actor Richard Herd died may 26, 2020 at his home in Los Angeles, at the age of 87 years. His wife Patricia Crowder Herd has confirmed the sad news to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday, stating that her husband died of cancer. He leaves behind his daughter Erica, her son Rick and daughter-in-law Alicia.

Between 1995 and 1998, Richard Herd, was shown in the sitcom Seinfeldin the role of Mr. Wilhelm. During his 40-year career, the actor had multiplied the appearances on the small screen in other series famous such as Starsky and Hutch, Dallas, Dynasty, Code Quantum, Dr. Quinn, a woman doctor, Emergency, Star Trek : Voyager, Walker, Texas Ranger, Buffy the vampire slayer, Desperate Housewives, Cold Case, Hawaii 5-0, Rizzoli and Isles, csi : Miami… The actor had also played the character of captain Dennis Sheridan in the police series Hookerwith Heather Locklear and William Shatner, which aired on TF1 in the 1990s.

A native of Boston, Richard Herd, had started his career in the cinema, in giving a reply to the young Arnold Schwarzenegger in Hercules in New Yorkin 1970. His most well-known role on the big screen was that of Evan McCormack in the film The china Syndromein 1979, with Jane Fonda and Michael Douglas. More recently, he had landed a secondary role in the horror film Get Out (2017), Jordan Peele, and in The Muledirected by Clint Eastwood in 2018.