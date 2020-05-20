Death of Shad Gaspard to 39 years : the body of the star WWE found

The mystery is finally lifted… Gone Sunday may 17, 2020, the american professional wrestler Shad Gaspard was finally found on Wednesday. It is a walker, on the beach of Venice Beach in California, who alerted the police, reveals TMZ Sports.

The office of the medical examiner of the county of Los Angeles confirmed that it had identified a body found by a passerby around 1: 30 on the side of the pier. The body recovered by the L. A. Fire Department, who in a press conference stated that he was a black man 108 pounds, measuring approximately 2 metres, a description is given of Shad Gaspard. The latter had disappeared on Sunday 17 may after a swim in the ocean with a group of swimmers, as well as his own 10 year old son named Aryeh. A family outing in a context that was far less favourable, since California has imposed containment – no judicial restrictions to the population in the fight against the sars coronavirus.

While he was in difficulty in the water due to strong waves, Shad Gaspard had managed to ask to the masters swimmers who came to meet her to prioritize her son. The young man had been brought back on the beach, but when rescuers returned to the water, no trace of the wrestler and star of the WWE and a member of the team Cryme Time… For two days, police navy, the coastguards and a variety of divers have tried to find his body before stopping the search. The athlete leaves behind his son and his wife, Siliana.

At the time of the disappearance of Shad Gaspard, his former colleague in the WWE Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) had posted a message on Twitter. “All my prayers and hopes are with the woman of Shad, his son and his family in this time unimaginable. This is a guy solid. A true hard. A good guy“he wrote then.