Death of singer Renée Claude swept away by the coronavirus

While the pandemic Covid-19 has already made more than 290.000 death throughout the world, the already long list of stars swept away by the virus comes again to lie down. As revealed by our colleagues of the Journal de Montréal, the quebec singer Renée Claude has in turn been swept away by the Coronavirus at the age of 80 years. The disease of Alzheimer’s for many years, the singer lived in a residence for dependent elderly people. The canadian daily newspaper states that the health of Renée Claude was declining for several months and she no longer acknowledged his entourage.

If Renée Claude was little known in france, she was a real star in Canada. In the course of his long career, the singer has collaborated with some of the composers and lyricists the most famous of the “belle province”, including Luc Plamondon and André Gagnon. Renée Claude had been a huge success in the 1960s and 1970s with hits like Shippagan, This evening, I’m love with you, Come take a ride or even This is our feast today. But it is the tube The beginning of a new time which had enabled her to pass on to posterity. If she continued to go up on stage and sang, Renée Claude, however, made more discreet from the 90’s.

In 2019, the revelation by the husband of Renée Claude Roger Langevin that his companion was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease had created a huge wave of solidarity. Many stars, including Céline Dion and Diane Dufresne, had recorded a new version of the song You will find the peace (in your heart), one of the great success of Renée Claude. All the receipts from the sale of the song on the platforms of music has then been paid to the research on Alzheimer’s disease.

