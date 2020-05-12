Death of the soul singer and R&B Betty Wright

New York Times. She was 66 years old. ” data-reactid=”28″>he has hits such as Clean Up Woman and Tonight Is the Night. The soul singer Betty Wright, died of cancer Sunday at his home in Miami, has confirmed Steve Greenberg, president of the label S-Curve Records New York Times. She was 66 years old.

Voice of the whistle

It is also the first to sing with the technique called “voice of the whistle”, used by today’s Mariah Carey or Ariana Grande.

As an author, producer, and arrangeuse, it works, in the course of his career, with many artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Stephen Stills, David Byrne, Alice Cooper, Jennifer Lopez or Gloria Estefan.

Has to read also

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com“data-reactid=”44″>

The original Article was published on BFMTV.com