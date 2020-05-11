Death of the soul singer and R&B Betty Wright

He has hits such as Clean Up Woman and Tonight Is the Night. The soul singer Betty Wright, died of cancer Sunday at his home in Miami, has confirmed Steve Greenberg, president of the label S-Curve Records New York Times. She was 66 years old.

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami in 1953, it was revealed at the age of 14 years, with his song Girls Can t Do What the Guys Do.

In 1971, his title funk Clean Up Womanto anticipate the turning point disco. It dominates the leaderboards, and inspire a whole generation of singers.

Voice of the whistle

It is also the first to sing with the technique called “voice of the whistle”, used by today’s Mariah Carey or Ariana Grande.

As an author, producer, and arrangeuse, it works, in the course of his career, with many artists, such as Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Stephen Stills, David Byrne, Alice Cooper, Jennifer Lopez or Gloria Estefan.

A pioneer in many fields, Betty Wright is also the first woman to have been a gold record with his own label, Ms. B Records, for the song No Pain, No gainin 1988.

After having sued the group Color Me Badd who had sampled without permission Tonight Is the Nightin 1991, she reconciles with the sample and even becomes friend with Mary J. Blige, the title of which Real Love is a sample of Clean Up Woman by Puff Daddy.