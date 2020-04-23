Death of the youtubeur Steve Cash : the cause of death revealed

The youtubeur american Steve Cash is given the death on Thursday, April 16. The cause of his death come to be disclosed.

Star of social media with his hilarious imitations of cats on his youtube channel Talking Kitty Cat, American Steve Cash, committed suicide at the age of 40 years on Thursday, April 16. His lifeless body was found by the police found at 7: 30 in the morning in his house in Idaho. The investigators had ruled out from the outset, the thesis of the murder and were quickly oriented to the track of suicide. According to the medical examiner’s report revealed by the site american E!Online, Steve Cash has shot himself in the chest and his death has been classified as a suicide on her death certificate.

After his fatal act, his wife Celia had announced the sad news with her 2.4 million fans who devoured his videos on youtube. A message as poignant to pay tribute to this lover of cats : “It’s so hard. I’m not even sure what to say or what to do in these circumstances. I just lost my best friend, my shoulder, my love, my mentor, my everything absolute this morning. I am so sad to announce that Steve Cash, committed suicide this morning. It is painful to share that with you. Please understand that his family needs to grieve but know that Steve is no longer suffering.” Steve Cash had spoken of her daily battle against the depression chronic and its bipolarity.

Steve Cash had accumulated more than 770 million views

The youtubeur u.s. had been assigned to the open-heart on her or his own problems with his admirers. He had confessed that he was going through sometimes periods during which there was simply nothing want to do. After having opened his chain Talking Kitty Cat in 2007, Steve Cash had accumulated more than 770 million views in thirteen years. His fans loved his videos in which he spoke to cats like real humans.

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news