death on the filming, casting… 5 stories on the cult film (VIDEO)

Released in 2000, Gladiator has become, over the years, “a film to see”. This evening precisely, TMC will broadcast at 21.15 the film worn by Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. The opportunity to reveal to you the secrets of life and other anecdotes around this project. For example, when Ridley Scott tackles the epic, he does not do things by half and managed to revive interest in this genre film, considered to be “a bit” old-fashioned, Hollywood. A gamble that has, however, allowed to leave with 5 statuettes at the Oscars in 2001, including Best Film and Best actor (given to Russell Crowe). Did you also know that Jennifer Lopez and Jude Law would have been able to see their names appear in the credits ? Because, yes, all two were approached for embody, respectively, Lucilla (finally played by the Danish Connie Nielsen) and Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Missed it !

A shooting grief-stricken

Also, during its shooting in Malta, the film has undergone a tragedy : the death of one of its key players. The british actor Oliver Reed has died, at age 61 of a heart attack after consuming too much alcohol in a bar. He stood Next. If his scenes were almost filmed, special effects have, however, been used in post-prod to complete the missing plans. Sad fate !

Find this article on Télé-Loisirs“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Télé-Loisirs

Serge Lama has announced a sad news that will disappoint his fans

Laetitia Milot unveils an adorable family photo for the birthday of her daughter Lyana (PHOTO)

Zinedine Zidane poses with his son Luca for her birthday, their resemblance is uncanny (PHOTO)

Laurent Delahousse : 20: 30 on Sunday, will make his return to the antenna

Cyril Hanouna unveils an adorable video of his son Lino for his birthday

“data-reactid=”23″>Serge Lama has announced a sad news that will disappoint his fans

Laetitia Milot unveils an adorable family photo for the birthday of her daughter Lyana (PHOTO)

Zinedine Zidane poses with his son Luca for her birthday, their resemblance is uncanny (PHOTO)

Laurent Delahousse : 20: 30 on Sunday, will make his return to the antenna

Cyril Hanouna unveils an adorable video of his son Lino for his birthday