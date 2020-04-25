Deaths due to the coronavirus to exceed the 50 000 deaths in the United States, more than in any other country

The number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 50 000 Friday, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

America has seen more than 886 000 total cases of COVID-19. With the number of dead and total number of cases of COVID-19, the U.s. surpasses all other countries.

In comparison, the number of dead Americans killed in combat or in situations that are not related to the combat in regards to the Vietnam war, is about 58 000 to date. This count was started in 1956.

The data of Johns Hopkins university also revealed that he has had more than 124 000 hospitalizations related to the virus and more than 4 692 million tests for the sars coronavirus have been carried out in the United States.

Globally, there were approximately 195 000 deaths associated with the virus.

The milestone occurs while the news cycle in the u.s. is consumed by the comments Thursday evening from president Donald Trump, who seemed to suggest that the injection of disinfectant or of light could in some way act as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Lysol has released a statement urging consumers not to ingest its products, and the topic has dominated much of the conversation around the pandemic, which has virtually closed the american economy for weeks and changed the way of life of the country.

Also read: The press secretary of the White House accuses the media of “securities negative” about Trump suggesting injections of disinfectant

The press secretary of the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, has accused the media Friday of the negative attention that the comments of Trump on the injection of disinfectant have received.

“The president, Trump has repeatedly stated that the U.s. should consult with their physicians about treatment for the coronavirus, a point he reiterated during the briefing yesterday,” said McEnany in a news release. “Let’s leave the media with care to take out the president, the Trump of its context in a responsible manner and make the headlines.”

Celebrities who have died of the coronavirus (Photos)

The world continues to be rocked by the pandemic of sars coronavirus, with more people contracting COVID-19 over the days. Although many have recovered, some died of complications of the disease. What are the names of a few personalities of. and the media that we have lost.

Terrence McNally, a four-time playwright, winner of a Tony Award, died on march 24 at the age of 81 years of complications of coronavirus. His works included ” Master Class “, ” Love! Valor! Compassion! ” and ” Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune “, which later became a movie with Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino.

The Italian actress Lucia Bosè, who has played in movies such as “The story of a love affair” by Michelangelo Antonioni (1950) and “The death of a cyclist” by Juan Antonio Bardem (1955), died march 23 of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, according to the guardian. She was 89 years old.

Chef Floyd Cardoz, winner of season 3 of ” Top Chef Masters “, has passed away at the age of 59 of complications from a coronavirus on march 25.

Mark Blum, who starred in ” Desperately Seeking Susan “, “Crocodile Dundee” and the series Lifetime / Netflix ” You “, died march 26 of complications of a coronavirus. Actor character veteran and accustomed to scenes of New York had 69.

Maria Mercader, a veteran of CBS News who has worked for more than 30 years as a journalist and director of talent, passed away on march 29 after having been tested positive for the coronavirus. She was 54 years of age.

CBS News

The singer of country music, Grammy Award winner, Joe Diffie, died march 29, due to complications of coronavirus. He announced his diagnosis two days ago.

.

The rock musician american Alan Merrill, best known for having co-written and recorded the original version of ” I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll “, died march 29 of complications of coronavirus. He was 69 years old.

The comedian japanese popular Ken Shimura, whose career spanned decades, died march 29, due to complications of coronavirus. He was 70 years of age.

Youtube

Andrew Jack, a coach, dialect who has recently been hired to work with Robert Pattinson on the new Batman movie, died march 31 of complications of a coronavirus, reports TMZ. He also appeared in “Star Wars: Episode VII” as a member of the resistance of Leia. Jack was 76 years old.

Disney

Adam Schlesinger, singer of Fountains of Wayne and contributor of ” Crazy Ex-Girlfriend “, died at age 52 of complications from a coronavirus on the 1st of April.

Ellis Marsalis, Jr., legend of the jazz of New Orleans and father of Wynton and Branford Marsalis, has died at age 85 of complications of the COVID-19, said Branford. “Ellis Marsalis was a legend. It was the prototype of what we mean when we speak of the jazz of New Orleans … He was a professor, father and icon – and the words are not enough to describe the art, the joy and the wonder that it has demonstrated to the world ” , also said the mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell.

Eddie Large, one half of the duo comedy Little and Large, died on 2 April after having contracted a coronavirus that while he was in hospital for heart failure. He was 78 years old.

Sergio Rossi, the shoe designer Italian, died at the age of 84 after being hospitalized with the virus, has confirmed the mark in a post to Instagram on Friday.

Patricia Bosworth, an actress of stage and screen-turned-journalist, who has written biographies of celebrities, died on April 2 of complications of coronavirus. She was 86 years old.

Tom Dempsey, kicker legendary of the Saints of New Orleans, born without toes on his right foot and carrying a shoe plate with which it hit, died on April 4, of complications of COVID-19.

Youtube

John Prine, one of the authors-composers of folk and country music the most influential and most revered of the past 50 years, died on April 6 at the age of 73 years after having been infected by the virus COVID-19.

.

Allen Garfield, who appeared in such films as “The Conversation”, “Nashville” and “Irreconcilable Differences”, died on April 7, due to complications related to the coronavirus, according to his sister. He was 80 years old.

Charles Gregory, a hairdresser nominated for the Emmy Awards, who has often worked with Tyler Perry on his movies and television shows, died of complications of COVID-19 on 8 April.

Charles Gregory / YouTube

Hilary Heath, actress and producer who has played with Vincent Price in the horror films of the late 1960s and early 70s, passed away in April of complications from COVID-19. She was 74 years of age.

Pictures international american

Rick May, an actor’s voice better-known players such as the soldier in the throat hoarse in Team Fortress 2, died in a retirement home Swedish on 13 April after having contracted COVID-19. He was 79 years old.

Linkedin / Valve

Allen Daviau, five-time director of photography nominated for an academy award, died on April 15 at 77 years old. He has often collaborated with Steven Spielberg and has worked on films such as “E. T. The Extra-Terrestrial” and ” The Color Purple “

Henry Grimes, a famous jazz bassist, passed away on April 15 at the age of 84, according to WGBO. He has worked with legends such as Thelonius Monk, Charles Mingus and Sonny Rollins.

‘Knight Rider’ and ‘Magnum P. I.’ producer Joel Rogosin died of a coronavirus in the home care MPTF. He became the fifth person to die of the complications of the COVID-19 in the establishment.

MPTF

