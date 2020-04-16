Decided: The bet of N’golo Kanté for 2020-2021

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have common interests in the Chelsea. It is N’golo Kanté (29 years), a critical player in the plans of Frank Lampard to the front of the current champion of the Europa League. Zinedine Zidane, technical, merengue, believes that his compatriot would be an incredible resource to improve the performance of your centre of the field.

For its part, the catalans have also joined the race for the world champion with the Selection of France in Russia 2018. As it progressed World Sports on the cover of its print edition this Wednesday, April 15, the entity led by Josep Maria Bartomeu would try to reach an agreement with the Chelsea by means of a barter exchange. An operation in which Philippe Coutinho, on loan at Bayern Munich, it would be used as currency by the ex-Leicester City.

Kanté has already demonstrated during his tour in the Foxes that is a real lung in the spinal cord, in addition to have become, with its own merits, in a piece essential to the Blues. In fact, the parisian has always expressed that unfolds like a fish in water in the Premier League. And it seems that he has no intention of a change of scenery.

According to the information managed by Goal.com, the frenchman wants to re-establish themselves in the system of Lampard, all this after a course really complicated as a result of the injury (not to mention the current situation with the crisis of the coronavirus). Is linked at Stamford Bridge until 2023, to which should be added which receives a tab is quite large: 17 M€.