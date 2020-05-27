Déconfinement: Brad Pitt no longer looks like this and is in need of a visit to the hairdresser (photo)

The Hollywood icon, Brad Pitt clearly has not dared to cut her hair all alone in the containment enacted in California to combat the spread of the COVID-19. The oscar-winning actor of 56 years, who normally wear his hair slicked back and short, has sported strands longer than usual, as well as the roots dark, then it was spotted in Malibu on Tuesday.

The ex of Angelina Jolie admired a motorcycle BMW R-1250 with his long-time friend Flea, the bassist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers the hit song Californication. The state of California in the United States has slightly relaxed the rules of containment, but has not yet re-opened hairdressers, barbers, and salons aesthetic.