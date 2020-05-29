Déconfinement : David Guetta doesn’t want his children to return in the course

While the world is currently plunged into the midst of the epidemic of the Coronavirus, people are already preparing for the déconfinement. An idea that doesn’t pack David Guetta , who is particularly worried for his children.

Interviewed by the Parisian on the way he saw the current period, the musician learns to our colleagues that it is not confined in France : “I found myself stuck in Miami. It could be worse ! I’m in an apartment with a view on the sea. It is beautiful. I’m not complaining.” And add, “on may flow a little, walk around, do errands. I go out to walk for an hour, but I try to avoid people and keep my distance. I was put in confinement all alone prior to the decision of the governor of Florida.“

Comfortable with the confinement, the father of Tim Elvis (16 years) and Angie (12 years) and appears well me reassured at the idea of the déconfinement, which will begin in France on the 11th of may next : “What worries me mostly is the déconfinement, particularly in France. It seems to me very soon. I don’t want my children to return to the course. They live in London, but are in a French school. I do not understand that they are hosts for only a month, especially for parents to work out. I hope that we do not take health risks in the name of economy.“



Aware that his professional sector will be particularly hard hit, the producer finds it “normal“and accept willy-nilly that it should not produce on the stage before 2021. “I’m here to give happiness to the people, not to be affected by a virus in the middle of 10 000 people dancing, are glued, sweat. It seems to me logic that concerts are final“, he adds.



Private scene but do not occur alone. It will indeed be a show this Saturday, broadcast live on the social networks. For dancing people, and especially for the fight against the epidemic of coronavirus : “Thelife gave me a lot, but I may not be fairly rendered. Then I wanted to mount this project to raise funds for various organizations with French and american : the Foundation of the Hospitals of Paris, WHO, but also Feeding South Florida and Feeding America distribute food to the poor because in the United States, it is even more complicated for the more precarious currently.“Hat the artist !