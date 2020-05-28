Déconfinement : The 10 films expected in 2020 that we will finally see at the cinema

Closed for the month of march, the cinema will reopen on the 22nd of June all over France. After weeks in confinement, moviegoers will be able to discover on the big screen comedies, dramas, remakes and big productions of super-heroes, the releases of which were postponed because of the Covid-19. Here is a selection of major appointments of the 7th art not to be missed.

“Tenet”, by Christopher Nolan (July 22)

One owes him in particular “Inception”, “Interstellar”, or even “The Dark Knight Rises”. British director Christopher Nolan returns with an eleventh film surrounded in mystery, who will stage John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki. To “Entertainment Weekly”, he described this new adventure film as “a film of epic action in the world of international espionage”. This film is one of the few super-productions and hollywood to keep its output in the summer. Until further notice…

“Mulan”, Niki Caro (July 22)

If they came out on top with the remake of “the Lion King” directed by Jon Favreau, the Disney studios should be aware of the success with the adaptation of taking real images of the cartoon “Mulan”, twenty-two years after its release. Actress american chinese Yifei Liu will lend its traits to the heroine, which will be called the Hua Jun, and become a warrior in place of his father, ill. Originally planned for release on march 25 in France, the film is now scheduled to 22 July.

“Wonder Woman 1984”, Patty Jenkins (12 August)

Israeli actress Gal Gadot returns to the costume of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, the Amazon of DC Comics. In the midst of the cold war, in the 1980s, this heroine is getting ready to face the terrifying and fearsome Cheetah. Chris Pine will interpret them, as to him, the character of Steve Trevor. For heroin, the Covid-19 costs for the moment that a two-month lag, and the film will be released so the 12 of August.

“The King’s Man : First mission”, Matthew Vaughn’s (23 September)

A prequel feature film “Kingsman : the secret Service” (2015) and “Kingsman : The golden Circle” (2017), always performed by Matthew Vaughn, with Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl and Gemma Arterton. The espionage film, inspired by the comics of the same name, takes us once again within the first intelligence agency of independent.

“Black Widow”, by Cate Shortland (28 October)

This second film of the MCU centered on a heroine (after “Captain Marvel”) follows Natasha Romanoffs, aka the black Widow. The action takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War”, so that Black Widow is isolated from the rest of the Avengers. Scarlett Johansson finds her costume of super-heroine with her “sisters” Melina (Rachel Weisz) and Yelana (Florence Pugh). No spring for “Black Widow”, but the output is now set at 28 October, shifting therefore the rest of the outputs of the franchise Marvel.

“Dying can wait,” Cary Joji Fukunaga (November 11)

For this 25th episode in which James Bond is going to have to come out of retirement in Jamaica because of his friend Felix Leiter of the CIA, the British, Daniel Craig wears for the fifth and last time the tuxedo of agent 007, while the american actor, oscar-winning Rami Malek played the villain. Actresses Naomie Harris and Léa Seydoux will also appear in the credits alongside Ben Whishaw. The French fans will have to wait until 11 November, before enjoy the new adventures of the british spy.

“Kaamelott – first-pane”, Alexandre Astier (25 November)

Following the series of the same name, the film will see the presence of Christian clavier who will take on again the robe of a jurisconsult very horse on the details, he had already embodied in the fifth season of the tv program. A character that will accompany this time Arthur (Alexandre Astier), a refugee in Rome, in its reconquest of the power and his fight against his ex-companion-in-arms Lancelot. The film will be released eleven years after the release of “Book VI”, the last season of the series “Kaamelott”.

“West Side Story”, directed by Steven Spielberg (December 16)

Under the direction of Steven Spielberg, Rachel Zegler et Ansel Elgort will take on the roles of Maria and Maria in this remake of the legendary musical comedy, which tells of the clashes between gangs of Sharks and Jets in New York, at the dawn of the 1960s. The protagonists will be quickly immersed in a timeless love story. It will also Ariana Debose, Ana Isabelle, David Alvarez, Josh Andres Rivera, Mike Faist, or even Corey Stoll, and Brian d’arcy, who will have to interpret, respectively, the roles of the lieutenant Schrank and sergeant Krupke.

“Top Gun : Maverick”, Joseph Kosinski (23 December)

Fans have waited thirty years to revise Tom Cruise, today at age 57, in the skin of the pilot Pete Mitchell, aka “Maverick”. This time, commander, it’s going to take under his wing the succession of Top Gun, the best of the best. Released in 1986, the first feature-length film had a huge success. Produced for $ 15 million, it had generated more than $ 350 million. However, it will have to wait again to see it on the screens. Instead of July 20, the blockbuster finally released on the 23rd of December.

“Dune”, by Denis Villeneuve (December 23)

The director of “Prisoners” or “Blade Runner 2049” has decided to start the onslaught of “Dune”, the classic science-fiction éponyme (1965) signed by Frank Herbert, considered, by some, as inadaptable to the big screen. A lot of filmmakers have before him, tried the experiment,… in vain or without success.

There’s that David Lynch, the father of “Twin Peaks”, which has managed to achieve a feature film with Sting and Kyle MacLachlan. But the spectators did not follow. Hope that this new project was split into two films is a game-changer. The story of Paul Atreides and Emperor Shaddam IV will be embodied by a cast of five-star (Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa…).