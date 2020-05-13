DeepFake : and if Chris Pratt playing Indiana Jones ?

Indiana Jones will be back on our screens in 2022. If the rumors spoke of a reboot, with Chris Pratt, it is finally Harrison Ford will return in the skin of the character. It will be seen, therefore, never the actor from Guardians of the Galaxy as an archaeologist… Thanks to the DeepFake, a youtubeur imagine the saga with Pratt in the title role.

Revisit a long-feature film is now child’s play thanks to the DeepFake. On Youtube, users will give heart to joy and reveal their versions of success at the box-office. After the Matrix and Back to the Future, it is the turn of the saga Indiana Jones to offer a new youth. If this is Harisson Ford, who portrays the character since 1981, Shamook seems to have found a worthy heir. Thanks to 5 000 HD photos of Chris Prattthe youtubeur was able to add the actor’s face on Ford. The result is stunning and allows you to see the movie in a new angle. In another video, he details the process. “The Deepfake is a process of feeding a neural network with data (Chris Pratt) and to the train to another set of data (Indiana Jones) to create an image that is completely new. More than 20 000 images were used for a profile of each face. The computers were then trained for 128 hours.”

The choice of combining the faces of Chris Pratt and Harrison Ford is not trivial. In 2019, it is whispered that Harrison Ford had hung up the suit in favour of a player younger. The rumors spoke of Chris Pratt to replace it, but soon, one that embodies Indiana Jones had put an end to the debate. During an interview, he had announced that no one other than him could be Indiana Jones. “When I am dead, it will be dead. It’s easy…” The actor will be in the back in the shoes of the famous adventurerbut this time without Spielberg. If it was announced behind the camera, the director gave in in the end its up to James Mangold (Logan). The film would arrive on our screens in 2021 will also have taken a bit of a delay and will be finally out not before 2022. Remains to know now what remote areas the character will explore in this new opus.