Deer FC seeks to reverse the disappearance of the Ascent MX

Deer Soccer Club, a member of the disappeared Ascent MXnoted that it will continue struggling to “maintain the professional football” in the Yucatan, as well as to “have a place in the highest category of the national soccer”.

“We deeply regret this decision that primarily affects the essence of the sport and competition, but on all the assets invested during the eight years of the club, commercial partners and our fans. We’re not going to lower the arms and we will continue to make proposals to the committee to be able to reverse this,” said the entity through a press release.

In the same text, he lamented “the same way” that “has not been taken into account to the players, which are the most important part of the game of football”.

“Our club, Deer FC Yucatan will look for the best alternatives to continue with this dream of all the yucatecos, whatever the road, and exhausting all the possible instances, we will continue working for this”, concludes the text.