Defend the first look of Jacob – / Film Betanews.fr

And if your child was accused of murder – and the evidence against him was overwhelming? This is the premise’s intriguing Defending Jacoba new series Apple TV + with Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery. A newly released Defending Jacob the first look of behind the scenes of the series, and the whole atmosphere dark and in a bad mood that accompanies it.

Defend the first look of Jacob

Little new original programming Apple TV + I like, and the one that I watched in all over the world – Servant – was a bit of a mixed bag. But Defending Jacob has my attention. The premise – “The life of a family is irreparably disrupted when the son is accused of the murder of a classmate” – is stunning, and I’m always up for that Chris Evans to do more and more work away from Captain America.

“Seeing your son in a position that is also dangerous, of course, any parent would fight to protect her child at any cost,” explains Evans in the video above. The character of Evans is an attorney and his 14 year old son, played by ‘jaeden Martell (who has shared the spotlight with Evans in Knives out), is arrested for murder. And to make things worse, it seems that there is a lot of evidence against the child. But Evans and his wife, played by Michelle Dockery, refuse to believe it. At least at the beginning. But as said Dockery, in the course of the series, her character ” begins to question everything “.

Honestly, the fact that a new series of Chris Evans arrives this month seems to be a more important matter. The people have already abandoned the Apple TV +? Where is the buzz, friends? In any case, I’m going to check that out. This could be a show really essential for Apple. Unless this is not the case.

Defending Jacob is based on the book of the same name, by William Landay. The cast includes Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabrieland J. K. Simmonswith The game of imitation director Morten Tyldum director. Defending Jacob arrives on Apple TV + April 24,.

In this thriller, captivating and focused on the characters, a crime of shocking shakes a small town in Massachusetts and one family in particular, forcing a deputy prosecutor to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.

Cool items from the Web: