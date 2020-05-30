Defending Jacob : a critic who makes his verdict on Apple TV+

AUTOPSY Of A MURDER

Decidedly, Apple TV+ will have succeeded in its entry into the market of streaming. The craze of public is not necessarily in the appointment in the face of the growing of Netflix and budding Disney+, and yet the platform that apple should attract a few more eyes and attentions of viewers of any edge. Its line-up is rather solid, extremely eclectic, and carried by the castings and show runners of choice, allowing clearly to offer a catalog rather classy.

Within the small ten original series of the series, Defending Jacob takes place largely on the top of the basket. Since its launch, it was pointed out many of its qualities with in the first place, its superb atmosphere. This dive in the heart of an investigation with deadly blending the son of a prosecutor opened with elegance and coldness in his three episodes in the inaugural.

Do not hot

Quickly, with its shades of blue and grey, but also its chilling atmosphere disturbing, the series, performed in its entirety by the Norwegian Morten Tyldum (Imitation Game), was reminiscent of the thrillers of the nordic’s most known image The Killing or downright of the saga Millennium (the trilogy of the scandinavian, as well as the version of Fincher). A patina of aesthetic that the series Apple TV+ will keep up with brio at the eight episodes that comprise it.

Not for a single moment, the series will deviate from its trajectory (except for a small parenthesis under the mexican sun) and will keep the cold atmosphere to better gauge the torments of its characters. In fact, the image of the last works in date of Fincher precisely, the series is based on his investigation of the classical and the trial that follows to probe the depths of american society (the story takes place in a small town in Massachusetts) and its inhabitants.

More than a simple survey, the series then turns into a real psychological thriller when she explores the thoughts and troubles of his central trio.

A family in full questioning

GUILTY OR NOT GUILTY ?

In addition to the enthralling atmosphere, the understated and meticulous Tyldum and a soundtrack intoxicating, it is here that the series marked the most points.

Throughout its progress, the series refuses to give too much information to the audience. Thus, the doubts felt by the characters on the guilt or not of the young Jacob (played by’jaeden Martell) are also ours. The distrust standing between the protagonists helps create a climate more tense, all the more that it is impossible (or in any case difficult) of identifying who is honest and who lies at the heart of this mystery, where everyone seems to have secrets to hide.

The thickness of the characters and the credibility of their actions are, moreover, largely due to the beautiful casting. In the first line, ‘jaeden Martell, of course, including the role of suspect no. 1 in the ambiguous behavior is magnified by her performance enigmatic, very demanding, and will prevent the spectators and his parents to get a definitive idea on him until the end.

At his side, Chris Evans, far from his costume of super-heroes in the Marvel with Captain America, confirms his talent largely hidden by his choice of career, with his performance of father depressed and willing to do anything to save his son. However, it is far outstripped by Michelle Dockery, terribly convincing as a mother overtaken by events and whose ultimate sequence comes to revealing the disorder and the upheaval of existential the case has had on his mind.

Smiles that are soon going to disappear

THE BOY WITH THE KNIFE

That said, on a whole, Defending Jacob does not have to be a master-stroke resounding. If the true intentions of each character will remain mysterious, and captivating until the end, the series of Mark Bomback lose largely in power in the middle. Certainly, the last two episodes of the series Apple raise the level with a voltage which is impressive and a choice of a narrative strong in the grand final, recalling the recent The Girl with the bracelet or the most famous Zodiac, Memories of murder or The Night Of to take the example of a series.

But before his thrilling conclusion, leaving the characters immersed in their doubt and therefore, spectators to their own conviction, the series lack of dynamism. During the two-three episodes for central (4-5-6 we’ll say), Defending Jacob reveals obviously important information, and play the small twists and cliffhangers to keep the progress of the plot, but also makes a lot of treading water, and does not extend to really some of its potential.

An arc not inherently exciting, unless you love the study of heredity

The revelations about the character of Chris Evans and the past complicated with his father imprisoned (played by J. K. Simmons, solid but not memorable) lack of freshness, originality and percussion. Beyond that, the series promised an analysis (or critique) of american society in the image of the great Gone Girl, a true denunciation of the media and the rise of the infotainment to an examination relevant to the american judicial system, the danger of social networks or the influence of public opinion.

The series evokes inevitably these subjects, through certain situations and certain decisions and actions of the characters. Sadly, it evokes without ever further vigorously and finally seems to be more touching than to examine with thoroughness and precision, as one would expect. A pity as the story had thematic extremely rich to dig in.

Defending Jacob is available in full on Apple TV+ in France