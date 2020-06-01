Defending Jacob (Apple TV+) : why the end of the series is different from that of the book – News Series to TV

The creator of “Defending Jacob” and its star Chris Evans have commented and justified in the end a controversial series Apple TV+, which is different from that of the book…

After five weeks of suspense unbearable, the mini-series Defending Jacob broadcast on Apple TV+ is about to end this Friday, may 29, leaving a portion of the viewers circumspect in the face of this conclusion that could be described as ambiguous. Those who had read the novel of which it is the adaptation have been surprised that it is different. The creator, Mark Bomback and star Chris Evans have justified these decisions in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter.



ATTENTION SPOILERS !

In the end, the series does not have a front-end to THE central question of departure : Jacob is he guilty or not of the death of her classmate ? It is up to the viewers to decide. Andy and Laurie Barber have been overwhelmed by doubt throughout the eight episodes, they are the same one as the other accomplices for attempting to cover up his behavior to be suspicious, in the same way that the father of Andy (JK Simmons), who wanted to make it clear by asking the pedophile local to confess to the crime he did not commit. After having learned all this information to the least disturbing, Laurie and darkens right into a wall with his car, while Jacob is with her. A desperate act, which appears to be deliberate, but Laurie said he did not remember when she and her son are finally out of danger.

At the end of the book a lot darker, William Landay released in 2002, the young woman Jacob met during the vacation of the family is found dead while she is safe and healthy in the series, and Jacob dies in a car accident, killed on impact. The answer is not totally clear, but the evidence of his guilt are most numerous.

“In the end, this is not that question binary on his guilt, “he committed the crime or not ?” that interests me“defending the creator. “If we had given a definitive answer, the public would have been a little frustrated I think because the two possibilities have already been extensively explored. What interested me was to create an experience that is very subjective to the viewer, that he also feel what these parents cross it (…) for them, whatever happens, a doubt will always remain.”

Another major difference, is that Andy reveals to Laurie that the implication of his father, is leaving to take the risk of destroying everything between them. For Chris Evans, this version of the end is more interesting and more rich : “Everyone has to manage the shame and guilt at the end of the series, and each one reacts differently (…) For Laurie, when she understands that she is part of the lies, it has its share of responsibility, his way of reacting is to take his own life in the face of the murder of this child. And this is what I find strongest in the series : there is more to understand and dissect. Should he clean up the truth in order to free themselves or can we compartmentalize things and find a balance in accepting his dark side ?”

So far, the actor does not think that Laurie has premeditated his actions : “I think it is the result of a choice unconscious. It was not calculated. It is at the end of the roll.“She really forgotten what happened ? To Bomback, “a part of her must know that she was very poorly this morning. But she wants to believe to the version of her husband (…) What interested me also was this a reversal of the situation for Jacob, his mother, in her turn, is she guilty or not ? We let these people in prisons, mental that they are forged and in which they are going to have to continue to live.“

If Defending Jacob seems to, according to a study, plaçer in the head of the pack series Apple TV+ that have worked best, a sequel would not be on the agenda as he has always been a question that it is only a mini-series, curly.