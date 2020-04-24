Defending Jacob : Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery are to defend their son, from now on AppleTV+

















Continuing to offer a series with big names of the cinema as a headliner, AppleTV+ puts online the new Defending Jacob with Chris Evans today. More specifically, the first episodes are available from this Friday 24 April, and one episode per week after that.

Developed by Mark Bomback, Defending Jacob based on the novel of the same name written by William Landay. The story focuses on Andrew Barber (Chris Evans) who is the deputy prosecutor of the State of Massachusetts, and whose existence is shaken by a horrendous crime.

Andrew has a happy family life with his wife Laurie (Michelle Dockery) and their son Jacob (‘jaeden Martell) 14-year-old stands accused of murder. Andrew is going to have to implement everything to prove her innocence of her son, but some events forgotten resurface and sow the seeds of doubt. Andrew is going to have to make difficult choices for its existence does not dissolve completely.

At the level of the casting, in addition to Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery and’jaeden Martell, we find ourselves in Defending Jacob Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, J. K. Simmons, Paul Wesley and Leighton Meester.

