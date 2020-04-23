DEFENDING JACOB, Chris Evans in the new series Apple TV+ [Actus Séries TV]

Apple TV+ wants to create the event with its new series Defending Jacob featuring Chris Evans cast and enticing to appear at the end of the week.

In spite of the original series attractive, it can not yet say that the new streaming platform Apple TV+ you will still have a lot to talk about. History to remedy this, she puts the package this week with the new mini-series Defending Jacob worn by Chris Evansthe famous Captain America the Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. What arouse our curiosity to discover it this Friday 24 April 2020.

Defending Jacob following the terrible ordeal crossing by the Family Barber whose son Jacob is arrested for the murder of one of his classmates. While Jacob proclaims loud and clear that he is not guilty of this atrocity, his father Andy, assistant prosecutor for more than twenty years in the county of Massachusetts, will do everything to try to eliminate. But the accumulation of facts and revelations troubling will eventually jeopardize his marriage and make him realize what he knows to the bottom may not be as good to her son.

The series Defending Jacob is from a novel Defending Jacob written by William Landay published in France in October 2012. Produced by Apple TV+the series was created by Mark Bombackthe writer of The Planet Of The Apes : Supremacy, Wolverine : The Battle Of The Immortal and Die Hard 4that also charged him even adapt the 444 pages of the novel. The eight episodes of the series have all been shot by Morten Tyldum the director ofImitation Game and Passengers.

There are really very heavy in the casting of Defending Jacob. Seen most recently in Has Knives Drawns, Chris Evans embodies the father willing to do anything to defend his son played by ‘jaeden Martell with whom he was cousin in A Loggerheads and we also saw this in the reboot It and in Midnight Special. The mother is embodied by Michelle Dockery famous for his role in Downton Abbey. They will give the reply to J. K. Simmons seen most recently in the new season Veronica Mars and surprise guest, of Spider-Man : Far From Home, Cherry Jones view in the series Transparent, Pablo Schreiber seen in Orange Is The New Black as well as singer and actress Devon Diep seen in Jessica Jones and the film The Flingueuses.